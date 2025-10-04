Our members won’t resume work – Osun NULGE insists

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Osun State has disclosed that its members would not resume work against the directive of the aggrieved faction.

Speaking at a press briefing in Osogbo on Friday, the state’s president of NULGE, Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, said the call for resumption was made by a group of individuals described as “unregistered and suspended members” working under the banner of the Concerned Local Government Workers.

He added that the group is hellbent on destabilising the peace and harmony reigning in the state, saying the union members would not resume work until normalcy returns to all the council secretariats across the state.

He alleged that the group was acting as a political front for the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying anyone who resumed at the council on Monday was acting under the influence of money.

“We want to put it on record and inform the general public that NULGE, Osun State Chapter, is not partisan, as some shallow thinkers have been saying, but the truth be told, they are rejoicing in injustice now because they believe it pays them, and that is why they are saying NULGE is now political.

“Therefore, the leadership of the union is appealing to all our educated and well-informed esteemed members not to hearken to the call of these gluttons and stay away from the office until further directive from the elected NULGE State Executives.

“It is highly consequential to note that the State NULGE Executives have not directed our members to resume work, and no screening can be done in the Local Government Service without the supervision of the Osun State Local Government Service Commission, Osogbo.

“While stressing that NULGE is not partisan, Ogungbangbe accused the suspended members of ignoring workers’ plights during the previous administration, which he said introduced half-salary payments and other policies that undermined local government employees,” he said.

While showing solidarity with the union, Osun NLC Chairman, Dr Christopher Arapasopo, said NULGE members opted to stay at home because of insecurity and would only resume when the impasse at the council secretariats is resolved.