Otuaro commended for revamping PAP

PAP boss, Otuaro

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has been commended for his dedication, visionary stewardship and the significant transformations in the Niger Delta region since his assumption of office despite the challenges.

The Executive Director of Project Niger Delta, PND, Comrade Ebebi Timipre Princewill, who stated this in a statement made available to newsmen, said under the leadership of Otuaro, PAP has moved beyond the payment of stipends to a more impactful , holistic approach that addresses core issues of human capital development, empowerment, payment of vendors,and sustained peace.

He said: “I would like to particularly commend your frantic efforts in the following areas: Educational Advancement:Your administration’s development of thousands of beneficiaries for onshore and offshore academic programs has provided a new generation with opportunities for a brighter future.The foreign scholarship program,which you recently sent over 140 scholars to universities in the United Kingdom,is a testament to your commitment to merit and excellence.

“Vocational Training and Economic Empowerment:The revival of aviation and maritime engineering programs has been a groundbreaking move,equipping young people with in-demand skills for the blue and aviation economies..Your dedication to vocational and empowerment scheme is instrumental in ensuring sustainable livelihoods for beneficiaries.

“Peace-Building and Inclusivity:Your inclusive model,which engages diverse stakeholders including women and youths from impacted communities has significantly strengthened peace and security in the Niger Delta.This approach as fostered trust and dialogue,proving that genuine engagement is key to lasting stability.

“Transparency and Accountability:The strategic reforms and operational streamlining you have implemented have enhanced transparency within the PAP.Your efforts to clean up the system have reassured beneficiaries and stakeholders that the program’s resources are being managed judiciously.

“Your transformative leadership is a clear testament to your passion for uplifting the Niger Delta and it’s people over the years and this is in accordance with Project Niger Delta stance..Your work has renewed hope and demonstrated that effective governance can truly make a difference.”