Otti seeks N100bn, public apology over Facebook posts, gives seven-day deadline

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti has demanded a written retraction, public apology and ₦100 billion in compensation from a man over a series of Facebook posts the governor’s legal team describes as defamatory.

In a letter dated October 2, 2025 and signed by his counsel, Dr. Sonny Ajala (SAN), Governor Otti’s office said the posts — which appeared on a Facebook account between August and September 2025 — contained allegations the governor denies. The letter did not reproduce the contested posts but said they were damaging to the governor’s reputation.

Ajala told journalists that Otti “unequivocally denies” the allegations circulating online and that he has no criminal indictment or conviction. The lawyer said the publications have caused reputational harm and sought redress on behalf of the governor.

The letter demands that man: retract the posts on the same Facebook account and publish the retraction in four national newspapers, publish a written apology on the same Facebook page; pay ₦100 billion in damages; and provide a written undertaking to desist from further publications. The legal team gave a seven-day deadline for compliance and warned that failure to meet the demands would prompt formal legal action.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, said:”I’m not able to comment on that”.