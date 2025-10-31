Otti has made Abia Nigeria’s emerging digital hub — King Chinyere declares

Abia State moved a step closer to becoming one of Nigeria’s leading digital and telecommunications hubs on Wednesday as the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), Africa’s digital backbone, officially commenced its Abia State Duct Infrastructure Project in Aba.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the Founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) and traditional ruler of Ikwuorie Ancient Kingdom, HRM King Apostle Dr. Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, said the project would place Abia at the summit of Nigeria’s digital economy and create over 200,000 direct and indirect jobs across the state.

King Chinyere, who facilitated the arrival of the multinational company in Abia, described the project as a turning point that would revolutionise digital inclusion, broadband connectivity, and the state’s economic competitiveness.

“This landmark fibre duct infrastructure will make Abia a one-stop digital and telecommunications hub in Nigeria,” he said.

“Governor Otti is the Moses God has sent to liberate Abia from underdevelopment. His dogged commitment to development and peace has attracted foreign investors like WIOCC to the state.”

He praised Governor Otti for creating an investment-friendly environment and for his “love, passion, and commitment” to the Abia project, noting that the initiative would boost business opportunities and enhance the ease of doing business.

CEO of Open Access Data Centres (OADC), a subsidiary of the WIOCC Group, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, highlighted the project’s importance in bridging Nigeria’s digital divide.

“Our partnership with the Abia State Government represents a shared vision to accelerate digital access and inclusion,” he said.

“This infrastructure will deliver faster, more reliable connectivity, empower communities, fuel entrepreneurship, and strengthen economic growth.”

He added that the project aligns with WIOCC’s mission to build open-access, carrier-neutral digital infrastructure capable of supporting next-generation connectivity and cloud services across Nigeria.

In his address titled “Taking Tomorrow,” Governor Dr. Alex Otti said the commencement of the project demonstrates his administration’s dedication to building a modern technology ecosystem in Abia.

He expressed appreciation to King Chinyere for facilitating the partnership and supporting the state’s development vision.

Governor Otti recalled that on January 20, 2025, the state government signed an MoU with WIOCC to establish statewide fibre connectivity and data centres. The project will provide high-speed broadband through fibre optics under the DigOnce Policy, opening vast opportunities for the South-East and Niger Delta regions.

He said the data centres, once completed, would position Abia to attract global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta (Facebook), boosting the state’s digital economy and innovation landscape.

With the groundbreaking now completed, stakeholders say the project will dramatically enhance broadband penetration, expand internet infrastructure, and unlock new opportunities in fintech, commerce, education, and tech-enabled services across the state.

The WIOCC duct network is expected to become one of the most extensive digital infrastructure systems in the region, strengthening Abia’s ambition to become Nigeria’s fastest-growing digital hub.