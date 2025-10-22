Osun to scout for talents at 2025 Military, para-military games

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has disclosed that it agents would be on ground to scout for talents at the third edition of military and para-military game in the state.

The games which is the third edition kicks off on Wednesday in Osogbo, Osun State capital, featuring, The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp, NSCDC, The Nigeria Immigration Service, The Nigerian Police Force, and Nigeria Correctional Service.

Other security agencies that would be participating in the tournament include, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Vehicle Inspection Office, V.I.O, Federal Fire Service and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Addressing organisers of the tournament, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Layi Adesiyan, who represented the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, said the state government is not just open to the tournament but believed it would be a breeding ground for sport talents.

“As a government, we would not shy to partner with private investors in a bid to ensure sports development in the state. We are striving hard to make sure that the State boast of sports facilities to support hosting of sporting events.

“I can assure you that scouts from the state government would be at all the venues to identify talents which the state would nurture for national and international competition”, he added.

In his address the Chief Operating Officer, ACE Sports, the game consulting firm, Olayinka Olawole, the two-week tournament was organised to foster unity among the security agencies in the state.

He added that the sports that would feature in the third edition include; Football for male and female, Volleyball for male and female, Table Tennis, track event, (100m, 200m, 4 by 100m relay) and indoor games.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Osun Sports Officers Association, Mr Olufemi Bankefa disclosed that apart from enhancing unit among the operatives, the tournament would provide an opportunity for extra curricular activities for the officers