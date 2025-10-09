Osun LG Funds case stalls as court extends order freezing council accounts

…PDP, APC seek to join as parties

…Defence counsel urges indefinite adjournment

By Adeola Badru

The ongoing legal dispute over the withheld funds of the 30 local government councils in Osun State has suffered another setback, as an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan adjourned the matter for further hearing and extended its interim order freezing the affected accounts.

Presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, on Thursday renewed the earlier order restraining any action that could lead to the release or tampering with the funds belonging to the 30 local governments.

The order will remain in force until Friday, October 10, 2025, when the case resumes for continuation of hearing.

Justice Akintola explained that the extension was necessary to ensure all parties were given a fair hearing, in line with Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). He stated that the interim injunction would subsist until the next adjourned date.

During proceedings, counsel to the plaintiffs, Chief Musibau Adetunmbi (SAN), informed the court that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed an application seeking to be joined in the case.

He, however, said his legal team would oppose the application, arguing that while the PDP had a constitutional right to fair hearing, the matter was straightforward and did not require multiple parties.

Chief Adetunmbi also noted that Mr. Kasim Gbadamosi (SAN), representing Kunle Adegoke (SAN) on behalf of the former All Progressives Congress (APC) council chairmen, had filed a fresh application on the same issue of joinder.

Responding, Gbadamosi informed the court of his intention to withdraw the application, maintaining that the question of jurisdiction did not require a formal application. He further argued that the case before the High Court amounted to an abuse of judicial process, as a similar matter was already pending before the Supreme Court.

Supporting the argument, the defence counsel urged the court to adjourn the matter sine die—indefinitely—pending the outcome of the related case at the Supreme Court.

After listening to submissions from all parties, Justice Akintola adjourned the case to Friday, October 10, 2025, for continuation of hearing.

It will be recalled that the same court had earlier granted interim orders restricting access to the disputed local government funds and directing that no transactions should take place pending determination of the substantive motion.

The restricted accounts belong to the 30 local government councils in Osun State, from Atakumosa East to Osogbo.

The case, marked Suit No. 1/1167/2025 before Court No. 5 of the Ibadan Judicial Division, is being prosecuted by Olalekan Adeoye, Esq., on behalf of the claimants.

A separate suit filed by the PDP-elected local government chairmen on the same matter was also adjourned to Friday for hearing.