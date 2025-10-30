Osun JUSUN reaffirms strike until its demands are met

FILE IMAGE

The Judiciary Staffs Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun Chapter, has reaffirmed its ongoing strike in the state until

Its demands for improved welfare and prompt promotion of members are permanently met.

JUSUN’s state chairman, Mr Idris Adeniran, made this known while addressing newsmen on Thursday during a protest at the Osun High Court complex in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUSUN had, on Sept. 19, embarked on a strike to compel the Judicial Service Commission to consider promotions for its members for 2024 and 2025.

The union also wants the commission to organise training for judiciary staff members at the National Judicial Institute’s capacity-building programmes, among others.

Adeniran said that the union is yet to reach an agreement with the CJ over all its pending demands, and until due process is followed, the strike remains.

He said that the Chief Judge of the state has called for a meeting with JUSUN, but negotiations would be done only by the union’s national body to avoid any form of intimidation and harassment of JUSUN members.

“We have contacted the JUSUN National President to negotiate on our own behalf, which is appropriate on our side.

” The President of JUSUN promised to come to Osogbo next week.

“The struggle is an in-house agitation, and we do not have any issues with the state because they have done their own part by releasing a circular for 2025,” Adeniran said.

Adeniran, however, said the 2023 promotions the Chief Judge of the state reversed must be ratified and brought onboard for all categories of judiciary workers due for such exercise.

Also, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun, Mr Christopher Arapasopo, said the congress supports the judiciary workers’ agitation.

Arapasopo appealed to the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adepele Ojo, to reconsider her position as regards the strike, adding that the struggle is under her leadership as a commission.

He said Gov. Ademola Adeleke had in 2024 approved the promotion of all categories of workers in the state, but only judiciary workers are yet to receive letters of promotion. (NAN)