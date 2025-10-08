Osun health insurance agency task service providers on quality delivery

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun Health Insurance Agency, OHIA, has tasked its service providers to ensure quality service delivery following increment on enrollee capitation.

The disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Rasaq Akindele, while fielding questions from newsmen during its fourth-quarter service providers’ forum meeting held on Wednesday.

In his words, “Yes, we have increased service providers capitation per enrollee. It used to be N570 per enrollee but with the current economic situation, I think there is a need for us to increase it. So we have increased it to N700 per enrollee for now.

“We are expecting that they will be more hardworking and more conscientious in giving treatment to the enrollees when they come to the facilities. I expect significant improvement in the care that enrollees are going to get,” he added.

Dr. Rasaq further stated that an assessment made from the last service providers’ forum meeting revealed that the agency had observed significant improvement in the care of enrollees, while expressing hope for even better outcomes following the execution of the fourth-quarter meeting.

“After the last providers’ forum meeting, there have been lots of improvements in the care of enrollees.

“We have fewer complaints now and a lot of people are showing gratitude and appreciation to the facilities for the care rendered to them,” he affirmed.

Emphasising the commitment of Osun State Governor, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, to ensuring better healthcare for residents, Dr. Rasaq noted that plans are underway to extend enrolment to students and teachers in private schools.

“We are going to extend the eye care to private schools and even their teachers. And it’s in the pipeline. Anytime from now, we will roll it out,” he said.