Osun Assembly amendment of OSEMA bill, bold move to save lives – OSEMA boss

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The amendment of the Osun State Emergency Management Bill by the House of Assembly has been described as a bold move, aimed at saving more lives and reduces losses.

This was disclosed by the General Manager, Osun State Emergency Management Agency, OSEMA, Mr Bisi Oni in a statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo.

He commended the Assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon Adewale Egbedun for deeming it fit to amend the law to reflect the realities of today, saying it reflected the Assembly’s commitment to the growth and safety of Osun State through the passage of life-changing bills.

The amendment of “Osun State Emergency Management Agency (Amendment No. I) Bill, 2025”, is a landmark legislative achievement that will significantly enhance the state’s capacity to respond promptly and effectively to emergencies.

“It strengthens OSEMA’s financial and operational capacity, enabling us to save more lives, reduce losses, and restore normalcy faster in times of crisis”.

Oni noted that over the years, many residents of Osun State have suffered immense losses due to both natural and man-made disasters, including flooding, fire outbreaks, communal clashes, and road accidents, but limited resources and outdated legal provisions had hampered effective intervention.

He emphasised that the new amendment provides for the establishment of functional Local Emergency Management Committees, LEMCs, across all local government areas in the state.

“These committees are to serve as first responders during emergencies, ensuring swift and coordinated action at the grassroots level.

“Furthermore, the amendment will encourage partnerships with individuals, corporate bodies, and development partners, creating opportunities for people of goodwill to contribute to an Emergency Trust Fund dedicated to disaster preparedness, response, and recovery”, he said.

He also disclosed that the bill when signed into law by Governor Ademola Adeleke would also pave the way for the acquisition of modern rescue equipment and improve the management and funding of resettlement camps for displaced persons, ensuring that victims of disasters are given prompt and dignified assistance.