Osun Amotekun crisis: Group blames Gov. Adeleke, commends Police response

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

OSOGBO – Following the arrest and detention of Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Adekunle Omoyele by the Police over Akinlalu killings, a coalition of civil society organisations in the State have berated Governor Ademola Adeleke for appointing the arrested corps head.

It would be recalled that Amotekun operatives invaded Akinlalu, a community in Ife-North Local Government Area of the State, killing four persons over the alleged seizure of locally-fabricated weapons by some suspects in the community, thereby attracting outcry from across the state

It, however, took the intervention of the Nigeria Police to arrest perpetrators of the act after several days that the corps commander had gone into exile.

Speaking with newsmen at the October state-of-the-state address, the Osun Mastermind TOM’s Executive Director, Professor Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, said the troubled corps commander did not deserve such an appointment, considering his tainted record while serving in the police force.

“We were saddened not just because of the unfortunate incident, but because we warned the Osun State Governor and Government against appointing a man of questionable character, whose years of service in the Police Force were lined with several accusations of murder, brutality and other forms of abuse of power.

“In our State of the State Address in July 2024, we specifically mentioned the petitions against the person of Adekunle Omoyele, that were tendered before the EndSARS Panel, how the accusations were indeed affirmed to be true, and the recommendations made by the Panel.

Unfortunately, instead of heed our warnings, the Osun State Government, under Governor Ademola Adeleke, stubbornly proceeded to appoint a man on whose neck hang several criminal records, as the Head of Amotekun in Osun. We feel sad that as we projected, Amotekun indeed became a rogue organization, culminating in the unfortunate killing of innocent persons in Akinlalu.

“It is further saddening that instead of taking concrete steps to punish the criminal elements who perpetrated the crime, the Osun State Government acted indifferent for several days, until men of the Nigeria Police Force took action. We expected that a government that has been faced with series of communal clashes in less than three years, should have acted with a sense of urgency.

“We want to sincerely thank the Nigeria Police Force for rising to the occasion and acting in the interest of law and order. We wish to further request that the investigations be thorough, and all persons involved in the crime be made to bear the full weight of the law.

“It is also important to ask the Osun State Government to continue cooperating with the Police, not just to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book, but also to save whatever is left of the dignity of the Osun State Amotekun, for posterity’s sake”, he added.