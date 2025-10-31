Osun 2026: Osogbo indigenous groups demand governorship ticket

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As politicking ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State hots up, indigenes of Osogbo have prevailed on political parties in the state to zone their ticket to the town.

The indigenes, under the aegis of the coalition of Osogbo indigenous groups, said the group would mobilise maximally for any party that gave its ticket to an Osogbo indigene in the 2026 poll.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the group at the Osogbo City Hall on Thursday, Mr Omosola Olabode disclosed that having a competent person is not a problem but tasked the parties to deem it fit and zone ticket to the town.

“Osogbo boasts of highly qualified indigenes whose contributions to Nigeria are noticeable but the city has never been allowed to produce Governor of the state. Therefore, the need for equitable representation and fair share of leadership opportunities.

“Every political party stakeholder understands the added value of gaining the support of Osogbo considering our population boast of representations from all local government in Osun state.

“In all, one compelling argument is that the next governor should come from Osogbo, the state capital”, he said.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Salam Maruf added that the town apart from cooperating with other town and zones since the 35 years of its existence, hence, the need for other communities to return a favour.

“If you look at the political history of the State, Osogbo has been central to the emergence of every governor in the state, in terms of voting strength and relevance. Hence, it is not out of place for the community to seek the governorship slot and everyone to cooperate with it”, he added.