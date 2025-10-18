Osun 2026: I will run people-friendly government – Osun APC leading aspirants

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A leading gubernatorial aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, AMBO, has assured party members of his commitment to run a people-friendly administration of elected governor of the State next year.

Speaking during a consultation tour of Osogbo Local Government at the weekend, as part of his movement across local governments across the state, he said the massive party members that graced the events is an attestation of the acceptability he enjoyed within the party.

He called on party members to keep their fate in him by electing him as the party’s candidate in December, saying he would deliver the State for the party next year August.

He also assured Osogbo local government that his administration would continue to ensure that the capital city gets the attention it deserves without any kind of sentiment against it.

“The crowd I saw today was not only massive but intimidating and this is an affirmation and attestation to the fact that God Almighty is on our side. It shows that we are genuinely pursuing this goal and people are very much with us. With what we experienced today across the streets of Osogbo, it is an indication that we are already victorious.

“To me, I have no reason not to advance the cause of our capital city in particular and Osun in general if elected. Osogbo is known for commerce and industry and being the capital city and commercial centre of our dear state, we shall engage in massive infrastructural development to industrialize and commercialize our state capital through genuine investments and implementation of future-focused and pro-masses politicies and programmes.

“Industrialization will be expanded in Osogbo. We will prioritize Osogbo in all our projects implementation. We will not relent until we raise and uplift the bar of governance and advance socioeconomic, infrastructural developments in all fronts. So, I want to assure our people in Osogbo that our government will prioritize the capital city. I also want to implore you all to participate actively in the ongoing continuous voter’s registration exercise”, Oyebamiji added.

Political leaders from Osogbo who spoke at the gathering emphasised the need for Oyebamiji to give the state capital the necessary attention it deserved without being bias or unnecessarily sentimental.

The likes of Olalekan Badmus, MDarine and Operations, NOA, Hon. Taofeek Badamosi and Saheed Onibonokuta assured Oyebamiji of support from Osogbo, saying his aspiration is a God’s project and the people of Osogbo would ensure it becomes a reality.

The consultation tours had in attendance leaders and members of the party across the Olorunda and Osogbo local government areas which formed the capital city.