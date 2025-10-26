Osun 2026: APC youth accused leaders of coercion to join west agenda

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Youth leaders under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State have disagreed over agitation for the zoning of the ticket to the Osun-West Senatorial District of the State.

A group of youth leaders from five local governments in the senatorial district condemned the senatorial youth leader, Imran Mojeed, for coercing other ward youth leaders into the Osun-West agenda against their wishes.

The group of 40 ward youth leaders from Ede-North, Ede-South, Isokan, Ola-Oluwa and Ayedire local governments distanced themselves from the call for zoning of the ticket to the Osun-West senatorial district, calling on the party’s leaders to allow the best pick its ticket.

The trio of Raji Afeez, ward 06, Isokan; Idris Aderigbigbe, ward 10, Ola-Oluwa; and Hazmat Kazeem, ward 4, Ede-North, who spoke on behalf of others at the weekend, disclosed that the meeting, unlike information in the public domain, did not reach consensus on the zoning of tickets to the senatorial district.

They all call on President Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, to allow the best of the aspirants to emerge in a bid to return the party to power.

“For some of us at the meeting, we did not agree with anybody that the party’s ticket should be zoned to the Osun-West senatorial district. We have gone past that level. Our leaders —President Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola —should allow the best candidate to secure the ticket through a democratic process.

“Some of our colleagues here are not even at the meeting and their names and signatures appeared on the said advertorial. It is not a good idea at all and we condemned the act in totality”, they said.

In his reaction, the Osun-West senatorial district youth leader, Imran Mojeed, insisted that over 200 youth leaders from the zone gathered at the Senatorial Headquarters in Iwo and agreed to call for the zoning of the party’s ticket to the senatorial district.

“I did not really understand their grievances, as APC youth senatorial youth leader for the district I convened a meeting of youth leaders, 20 of them from each local government, about 200 came for the meeting and we agree to reach out to our leaders on the need to zone our party’s governorship ticket to the district as a strategy to win the election.

“We did not advocate for a particular aspirant, but to let them know that we have quality aspirants from the zone who cannot just win election but also deliver good governance for the people. We did not force anyone to the meeting. It is within our rights and any other group can also agitate for their interest as well”, he added.

Vanguard News