Osun 2026: APC leaders back Oyebamiji’s governorship aspiration

— As NIWA Boss Pledges to Protect Osun’s Interest

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have thrown their weight behind the governorship aspiration of the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Asiwaju Munirudeen Oyebamiji, ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

The party leaders declared their support during a consultation tour of Ila, Boripe, and Ayedaade Local Government Areas by the Asiwaju Munirudeen Oyebamiji (AMBO) political movement over the weekend.

Addressing the gatherings across the local councils, Oyebamiji — popularly known as AMBO — expressed gratitude for the overwhelming show of support and pledged to protect and promote the interests of Osun State and its people when entrusted with leadership responsibilities.

“Support AMBO and know that he has no other option than to do well for Osun and its people,” Oyebamiji assured.

Speaking on behalf of the APC structure in Ila-Orangun Local Government, Prince Joshua Adediji, a respected party leader, confirmed that despite the number of aspirants in the race, stakeholders had resolved to unite behind Oyebamiji’s ambition.

“We have 12 aspirants, but AMBO is our candidate in the coming primary election. However, whoever wins, we must remain united and support the party’s flag bearer to rescue Osun from the current challenges under the PDP,” Adediji stated.

Also speaking, Barr. Bello Osuolale, on behalf of the elders in Boripe Local Government, said the group would always align with the directive of the party’s leader, former governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

“We will always follow the directive of our leader, Adegboyega Oyetola. Since he has identified with Asiwaju Oyebamiji, he is our candidate for the coming primary. Whoever Oyetola supports is who we support,” Osuolale said.

Another APC stalwart, Mr. Adeleke Adebayo (BANIK), assured Oyebamiji that Boripe Local Government was already secured for him.

“You are at home, and I can assure you that Boripe is already in your purse. Go to other local governments to campaign; this one is settled,” he said.

Former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, while appreciating party chieftains for their warm reception, described Oyebamiji as a loyal disciple of Chief Bisi Akande, a founding father of the APC and an elder statesman.

“Baba Akande has declared that the APC will return to power in 2026, and AMBO, being a product of the Bisi Akande school of politics, is well-positioned to actualise that vision,” Owoeye noted.