Osinbajo, Sanusi, Otti, Kalu to headline Abuja leadership conference

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, are among the prominent speakers expected at the Oxford Global Think Tank Leadership Conference scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, in Abuja.

Themed “Better Leadership for a Better Nigeria,” the conference will explore Nigeria’s post-independence journey and its more than two decades of uninterrupted democracy.

Despite its vast human and material resources, Nigeria continues to face leadership challenges, including corruption, poor governance structures, and a monetised political system that discourages capable but less wealthy citizens from active political participation.

The event, hosted by the Oxford Global Think Tank, founded by global finance and development leader Arunma Oteh, aims to propose sustainable pathways for Nigeria’s social, economic, and political renewal.

A statement issued by the organisers on Thursday listed other notable participants, including former Senate Presidents Pius Anyim and Bukola Saraki; former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi; Doris Uzoka-Anite; Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Leo Stan Ekeh; and several heads of government ministries, departments, agencies, and industry leaders.

“As Nigeria marks her 65th independence anniversary, the conference offers a timely moment for introspection, blending visionary conversations with actionable ideas,” the statement noted.

The conference will focus on four key pillars: public policy and inclusive governance; economic transformation through business leadership; technology and entrepreneurship; and intergenerational transition—all designed to promote meaningful dialogue and collaborative reform.

At the event, the Oxford Global Think Tank will also unveil its maiden report on African mineral development, titled “RAMP Africa: Reforming African Minerals to Prosper Africa.”

Additionally, Arunma Oteh will present her latest book, “All Hands on Deck: Unleash Prosperity through World-Class Capital Markets,” published earlier in 2025 in the United Kingdom.

A curated art exhibition on leadership will run alongside the conference, offering visual and audio reflections on the event’s central themes.