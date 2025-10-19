Osinbajo leads ECOWAS election observation mission to Cote d’Ivoire

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed Nigeria’s former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to lead its Election Observation Mission to the upcoming presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire.

ECOWAS Secretariat announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 25.

The mission will be deployed from Oct. 19 to Oct. 29 in line with the provisions of the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

As Head of Mission, Osinbajo will lead a team of eminent West Africans tasked with engaging key national stakeholders to support a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The team will also engage stakeholders towards fostering cooperation with other international and domestic observer groups, and assessing the conduct of the polls.

The deployment of this Observation Mission underscores ECOWAS’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, stability, and credible elections in the sub-region.

Vanguard News