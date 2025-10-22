Osimhen hits brace as Galatasaray defeat Bodo/Glimt 3–1 in Champions League Clash

Victor Osimhen continued his blistering form on Wednesday night, scoring twice to inspire Galatasaray to a 3–1 victory over Bodo/Glimt in their UEFA Champions League encounter at the RAMS Park.

The Nigerian striker opened the scoring in the third minute, firing home from the edge of the box after being teed up by Mario Lemina.

Osimhen doubled the lead just after the half-hour mark, pouncing on a defensive error from the Norwegian side to slot in his second goal of the night.

With the brace, the 26-year-old etched his name in Galatasaray history, becoming only the second player to score in seven consecutive European matches for the club.

Yunus Akgun added a third for the Turkish champions on the hour mark, putting the game beyond reach, before Andreas Helmersen grabbed a consolation goal for Bodo/Glimt.

Osimhen, who received a standing ovation from the home fans, was substituted for Mauro Icardi with 17 minutes left to play.

Vanguard News