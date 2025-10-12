Osas Ighodaro, Uzor Arukwe star in Niyi Akinmolayan’s “Colours of Fire” set for December release

Ayo Onikoyi

FilmOne Entertainment, Nigeria’s leading film distribution and production company, has secured the exclusive distribution rights to Colours of Fire, a new holiday feature from acclaimed director Niyi Akinmolayan. The film, co-produced by FilmOne Studios and Anthill Studios, will debut nationwide in cinemas on December 24th, bringing an unforgettable cinematic experience to audiences this festive season.

Starring Osas Ighodaro, Uzor Arukwe, Femi Branch, Mercy Aigbe, and Gabriel Afolayan, Colours of Fire tells a visually rich and emotionally layered story about love, sacrifice, and human resilience — capturing the spirit of hope and togetherness that defines the holiday season.

“Colours of Fire is a reflection of where Nollywood is headed — bold, heartfelt, and technically refined,” said Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO, Filmhouse Group (Filmhouse Cinemas, FilmOne Entertainment, FilmOne Studios, and KAVA). “At FilmOne, our mission is to champion African storytellers who create work that resonates locally and stands confidently on the global stage. This film represents that spirit of progress.”

Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Entertainment, added: “This project is a reminder of the power of collaboration. It’s a film that celebrates our shared humanity and the beauty of storytelling that connects across cultures.”

For Niyi Akinmolayan, the film marks an artistic milestone — one that channels both the grandeur and intimacy of human emotion.

“I wanted to create a film that felt like home but looked like the world,” said Akinmolayan. ““A story that captures our essence bold, colourful, and unapologetically Nigerian.”

With FilmOne Entertainment spearheading distribution and FilmOne Studios behind production, Colours of Fire reaffirms the company’s reputation for uniting creativity, commerce, and culture under one cinematic vision.

Audiences across Nigeria can experience Colours of Fire in cinemas from December 24th, 2025, as FilmOne continues its tradition of delivering world-class storytelling made in Africa, for the world.