Osanebi donates ₦5m to Beneku Youths, reaffirms commitment to empowerment

In a remarkable gesture of appreciation and youth support, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, has donated ₦5 million to the Beneku youths in recognition of the grand birthday carnival organized in his honour on October 7, 2025.

Presenting the cheque, Osanebi expressed deep gratitude to the Beneku community for their overwhelming show of love and solidarity, describing the event as a reflection of unity and the vibrant spirit of the youths.

He noted that the donation was aimed at empowering young people, fostering community development, and encouraging youth participation in productive ventures.

“This is my way of saying thank you to the Beneku youths for their support and commitment. I believe in the power of young people to transform our society when given the right opportunities,” Osanebi said.

Osanebi, widely known for his philanthropic and youth-oriented initiatives, reaffirmed his dedication to nurturing talent and creating opportunities for the younger generation.

He highlighted his ongoing ‘Ndokwa Has Got Talent’ initiative — a talent discovery and empowerment program with a ₦20 million prize pool — designed to identify, support, and promote creativity among Ndokwa youths.

Through these interventions, Osanebi continues to position himself as a champion of youth development, inspiring young people to pursue excellence and contribute meaningfully to society.

Community leaders and youth representatives lauded his gesture, describing it as a demonstration of true leadership and a beacon of hope for the region’s future.