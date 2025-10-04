Oruk Anam PDP passes vote of confidence on PDP caretaker committee in A’Ibom

The ward executive officers and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikot Ibritam Ward II, Oruk Anam Local Government Area, have passed a vote of confidence on the newly constituted PDP Caretaker Committee in Akwa Ibom State.

At a meeting convened by Ward Chairman, Hon. Ibanga Akaninyene, on Thursday, October 2, the stakeholders reaffirmed their loyalty to the party and expressed gratitude to the national leadership for appointing Barr. Igwat Osagyefo Umoren as Caretaker Chairman.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the ward leaders described Umoren as “a loyal party gladiator, patriotic beacon of the greatness of Akwa Ibom State, a man of integrity, firm conviction and humanistic passion committed to steering the party steadily to its rightful destination of leadership.”

They pledged “unalloyed, unwavering and unflinching loyalty to the party” and promised to support Umoren and his team to ensure the success of the PDP both in Akwa Ibom and at the national level.

“The people and stakeholders of the ward and community hereby pass a vote of confidence on Barr. Igwat Umoren,” the communiqué read.

It further called on PDP members across the state “to continue to fly the flag of the party boldly and give the party all the support it needs to salvage the state and Nigeria from the current social, economic and political retrogression, confusion and quagmire.”

Moving the motion for the vote of confidence, Bishop James Emmanuel James, Ex-Officio 4 of the ward, praised Umoren’s commitment to the party, while Blessing Sunday Jumbo seconded the motion.

Addressing members, Lady Inamke Friday Sunday, the PDP Ward Women Leader, said the party’s strength in Oruk Anam, especially Ikot Ibritam Ward II, has always been demonstrated in its ability to deliver governors, National Assembly members, state lawmakers, and other political leaders through “sweat and loyalty.”

Former councilor, Hon. Idongesit Udoetor, in his vote of thanks, urged members to make their support for Umoren and the PDP “a personal project.” According to him, “We used to work hard for others. It is now time to work for our own.”

The meeting was attended by top party figures including Hon. Harrison Ekpo (Deputy Chairman), Enoch Godwin Enoch Esq. (State Legal Adviser), Comr. Aniekan Asukwo (State Youth Leader), and Comr. Ewa Okpo (State Publicity Secretary), among others.

The development follows the decision of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to dissolve the Elder Aniekan Akpan-led state executive council and appoint a caretaker committee to run party affairs for three months, pending fresh elections.

Vanguard News