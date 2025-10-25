Ortom reaffirms commitment to PDP, vows party will reclaim Benue

Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Benue State Governor and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Samuel Ortom, has restated his commitment to repositioning the party in the state to reclaim power in the 2027 general elections.

Ortom made the declaration at the weekend in Makurdi, while hosting members of the PDP G-14 and other key stakeholders from the 14 Local Government Areas, LGAs, in Zones A and B Senatorial Districts of the state.

He reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP, dismissing speculations by what he described as “mischief makers” about his alleged plans to defect. Ortom expressed optimism that the party would emerge stronger and more united ahead of the 2027 polls.

The former governor urged stakeholders to remain steadfast in rebuilding the party in the state, noting that although he would not be contesting any position, he would give full support to PDP candidates at all levels. He further advised aspirants to engage in wide consultations and not be discouraged by ongoing defections to the ruling party.

Leader of the PDP G-14, Dr. Laha Dzever, speaking on behalf of the group, pledged continued loyalty and support to Chief Ortom, commending his “purposeful leadership.”

Also speaking, the state Deputy Chairman of the PDP, Azua Ashongo, advised party stakeholders in the local governments to field only credible candidates in the next elections to consolidate Ortom’s efforts in strengthening the party. He lauded the former governor for his sacrifices and urged others to emulate him.

In separate remarks, Ambassador Chive Kaave and Senator Fred Orti assured Ortom of the commitment of members from Zones A and B, respectively to work towards returning the PDP to power and advancing development in the state.

Other speakers included Mr William Ortyom, who represented PDP members in the Benue State House of Assembly; Simon Anyamkande, on behalf of PDP local government chairmen; Mrs Veronica Gajir, representing women; and Joel Kôrinjô, who spoke for the youths.

The meeting was attended by serving and former members of the PDP National Executive Committee, former members of the Board of Trustees, Local Government party chairmen, national delegates, former aspirants, ex-government appointees, and other party officials and stakeholders.