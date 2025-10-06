Orbih speaks on Edo PDP crisis at factional congress

Dan Orbih

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State deepened on Sunday as the faction loyal to the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih, held its state congress where Nosa Ogieva emerged as the new state chairman.

Ogieva and 13 other members of the state executive were sworn in at the event. While 11 members were returned unopposed, Tony Aziegbemi, Henry Tenebe, and Victor Enoghama contested for the positions of Chairman, Secretary, and Deputy State Chairman, respectively. A total of 576 delegates from the 192 wards participated in the congress.

In his remarks, Chief Dan Orbih urged delegates to elect credible leaders capable of rebuilding and revitalising the PDP in the state.

He said the outcome of recent by-elections reflected the need for renewed unity and leadership within the party, adding that the congress was an opportunity to restore internal cohesion and strengthen the PDP’s structure ahead of future elections.

Orbih also dismissed an earlier statement issued by another faction advising members to boycott the congress, encouraging party faithful to remain focused on the collective goal of rebuilding the PDP in Edo State.

According to him, the congress was a chance to reposition the party, attract new members, and strengthen its democratic ideals.

He called on party members to work together to restore peace and stability within the PDP, emphasising the importance of unity, discipline, and shared purpose for future success.