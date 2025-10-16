Optiva Capital Partners reaffirms leadership in Africa’s investment immigration industry

By Babajide Komolafe

Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi, has reaffirmed the company’s unmatched leadership in the fast-growing global migration and investment immigration industry, describing Optiva as “the bridge that connects African potential to global possibilities.”

Speaking at an interactive media session with select business editors in Lagos, Nechi noted that the demand for second citizenship and residency-by-investment programs has become a defining trend in global wealth management transforming from a privilege of the few into a strategic necessity for High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) and professionals, particularly across Nigeria and Africa.

“Today, mobility is power. Access is wealth. The world rewards those who can cross borders, seize opportunities, and connect effortlessly with global systems of education, healthcare, business, and innovation,” he said.

Nechi emphasized that Optiva Capital Partners recognized early on that Africa’s rising class of investors and entrepreneurs required more than financial assets they needed access: access to opportunity, safety, and choice.

“From a pioneering idea, Optiva has evolved into Africa’s leading investment immigration and wealth management firm, trusted by thousands of clients across the continent,” Nechi stated. “Our vision has always been to empower Africans to live globally without borders.”

According to Nechi, Optiva’s leadership in the industry rests on three key pillars: Credibility, which ensures every transaction is guided by transparency, due process, and international best practices; Partnership built on collaborations with governments, licensed program administrators, global legal firms, and real estate developers across Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East; Impact reflected in life-changing outcomes for clients: families gaining global freedom, entrepreneurs expanding into new markets, and children accessing world-class education without barriers.

“We are proud that Optiva Capital Partners is recognized today as the Number One name in investment immigration in Africa not by our claim alone, but by the trust and success of our clients and the recognition of our global partners,” Nechi said.