Optiva Capital Partners celebrates 12 years of exceptional leadership and impact by Ambassador Amaka Okeke

…Nechi Hails Her as a Visionary Leader and Pillar of Excellence

In a stirring tribute that underscored the values of dedication, leadership, and excellence, Mr. Franklin Nechi, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, has paid glowing homage to Ambassador Amaka Okeke, Executive Director of Business Development, on the occasion of her 12th anniversary of outstanding service to the company.

Mr. Nechi described Ambassador Okeke as “the embodiment of excellence, leadership, and unwavering commitment to Optiva’s mission of improving lives and expanding global access for Africans.”

“Over the past 12 years, Ambassador Okeke has been instrumental in shaping Optiva Capital Partners into the reputable and trusted institution it is today,” Nechi said. “Her strategic vision, resilience, and deep passion for service have driven our company’s success and established Optiva as Africa’s undisputed leader in investment immigration and wealth retention.”

He lauded her for fostering a culture of innovation and excellence that continues to define Optiva’s corporate identity. “Ambassador Okeke’s leadership style is distinguished by her ability to inspire and empower those around her. She has mentored countless professionals and helped position Optiva as a bridge connecting Africa’s potential to global possibilities,” he added.

Ambassador Amaka Okeke reflected on her remarkable 12-year journey at Optiva and how the company’s work has transformed countless lives across Africa. She shared touching stories of families and entrepreneurs whose lives were changed through Optiva’s investment immigration solutions. “I’ve witnessed first-hand how a second passport can secure a family’s future or even save lives. One of our clients passed away unexpectedly, but because we had completed his family’s permanent residency process, his wife and children were able to relocate to Canada, where the children now enjoy free world-class education, and free top-quality universal healthcare. That is what we mean when we say we help clients secure their legacy.”

She also spoke about the growing global aspirations of Africa’s High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) who seek financial security, global access, and wealth diversification. “Our clients want to be global — to access quality healthcare, education, and investment opportunities. At Optiva, we help them not just acquire second passports, but to build sustainable structures for wealth retention and growth across jurisdictions and currencies,” she explained.

Ambassador Okeke reiterated that Optiva Capital Partners is not merely an investment immigration firm but a comprehensive wealth retention institution committed to improving lives. “Our mission is to protect, grow, and optimize our clients’ wealth,” she stated. “From investment immigration to wealth retention and insurance solutions, we offer bespoke, client-centered strategies. No two families are alike, and our approach reflects that reality. We help clients diversify their portfolios globally while ensuring their wealth continues to work for them — even long after retirement.”

She also affirmed that Optiva’s long-term vision is to become Africa’s one-stop global advisory firm for families seeking access, opportunity, and financial sustainability. “We’ve evolved from a global access company to a holistic wealth advisory firm that helps our clients retain and grow wealth through real estate, investment diversification, and global partnerships,” she said.

Mr. Nechi reaffirmed his confidence in Ambassador Okeke’s leadership and her continuing contribution to Optiva’s growth story. “Ambassador Amaka Okeke’s 12-year journey represents the spirit of Optiva — vision, resilience, and impact. She has played a defining role in shaping our organization into Africa’s most trusted investment immigration brand. We are proud of her achievements and look forward to many more years of shared success,” Nechi concluded.