Opebi-Mende link bridge for flag-off before December — Lagos Govt

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…As Sanwo-Olu Set to Inaugurate Mega Legacy Projects in Early 2026

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to commission the newly constructed Opebi-Mende Link Bridge before the end of 2025, opening the vital infrastructure to public use.

State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this during an interactive session with members of the Lagos State Correspondents’ Chapel in Alausa, Ikeja.

Omotoso noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, are committed to ensuring that all ongoing projects are completed and no initiative is abandoned.

“All of the beautiful projects you see that we have started will be completed soon. The Opebi-Mende Link Bridge will be commissioned before the end of this year. What remains are finishing touches,” Omotoso stated.

He added that several other major infrastructure and social projects are nearing completion, including the new Massey Children’s Hospital, the General Hospital in Ojo, and several state food hubs designed to strengthen food security.

“The new Massey Hospital is almost completed. By next year, it will be fully equipped and commissioned,” he said. “Our food hubs, some of which are already ready, are among the biggest in sub-Saharan Africa. Each can store enough food to feed five million people for three months.”

The commissioner also provided updates on the state’s ambitious rail infrastructure programme, confirming that work on the second phases of both the Blue and Red Line Rail projects is progressing steadily and will be completed before the end of the current administration.

He further revealed that the Green Line Rail project is in its preparatory stage, with active meetings underway to ensure significant progress before the administration’s tenure ends.

Omotoso listed several housing and education projects nearing completion, including the Sunny Ajose Housing Estate, Odo-Onosa Housing Scheme in Badagry, and Sangotedo Housing Project.

He hinted that one of the most remarkable upcoming projects is a massive new school in Ajegunle, which he described as “the biggest anywhere in West Africa.”

“It’s an amazing facility that will redefine education infrastructure in that part of Lagos. No project will be left undone — not in housing, health, infrastructure, or education. Abandonment is not in the DNA of this administration,” he affirmed.