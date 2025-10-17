Ooni celebrates 51st birthday, prays for Nigeria

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday celebrated his 51st birthday with prayers for Nigeria.

Oba Ogunwusi also reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to promoting peace, unity and national development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Ogunwusi was born on Oct. 17, 1974, and was crowned the 51st Ooni of Ife in August 2015.

A statement by the Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni’s palace, Moses Olafare, said on Friday in Ile-Ife that the Ooni expressed gratitude to Almighty God for the gift of life and strength to continue serving humanity.

Oba Ogunwusi described his journey so far as one of divine purpose and service, emphasising that leadership, especially from traditional institutions, must continue to be a platform for promoting unity and fostering the well-being of Nigeria and the African continent.

According to him, Nigeria remains a nation blessed with immense human and natural resources, and the collective efforts of all citizens are needed to build a peaceful and prosperous future.

Oba Ogunwusi urged traditional rulers and the Oduduwa House worldwide to shun divisions and work together to overcome challenges confronting the nation.

“On this special occasion of my 51st birthday, I return all glory to Olodumare for His mercies and grace.

“I pray for peace in our nation, for wisdom for our leaders, and for prosperity in the lives of all members of the Oduduwa race globally.

“Our diversity is our strength, and together we can make Nigeria great,” he said.

The traditional ruler used the occasion to call for renewed commitment to cultural values, adding that African traditions and identity remain vital instruments for social cohesion and national rebirth.

He added that culture, when properly harnessed, could serve as a unifying force among the people.

Highlighting his vision for the continued renaissance of Yoruba culture, Ooni Ogunwusi reaffirmed his dedication to youth empowerment, education, and women’s inclusion in leadership, which, he said, were crucial to building a balanced society.

The Ooni thanked sons and daughters of Oduduwa across the world for their unflinching support, loyalty, and contributions toward sustaining the heritage of their ancestors.

He urged them to remain united in preserving the legacy of the Yoruba race and to always project the values of peace, love, and respect for humanity.

Vanguard News