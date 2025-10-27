Ooni, Alaafin reconciliation a welcome devt — Deji of Akureland, Elebuibon

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade.

By Dayo Johnson & Shina Abubakar

AKURE— FOLLOWING the resolution of the dispute between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Alaafin of Oyo Oba Abimbola Owoade, facilitated by Chief Adebutu Kensington, popularly called Baba Ijebu, some stakeholders in the South West, including traditional rulers and the Araba of Osogbo have described the reconciliation as a welcome development.

Recall that the two traditional rulers were engaged in a supremacy battle, which raised concern among prominent Yoruba sons and daughters across the globe.

The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, described the reconciliation as a welcome development that should gladden every Yoruba monarch and sons and daughters of the race.

Reacting to the reconciliation, Oba Aladetoyinbo, a former chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas, said: “It is interesting to say that most of the needless feuds are caused by fifth columnists who are profiteers of division.”

The monarch, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye, said: “There is no iota of doubt that this move for the unity of Obas in Yoruba land will definitely promote peace and preserve our cultural heritage, thereby insulating our Monarchy from being dragged in the mud by people who are hell bent on keeping us permanently divided.

“You can observe that the traditional institution thrives more and becomes more efficient where there is unity.

“We would love to see more of the display of this show of love, oneness and open-mindedness in order to be able to solve the myriad of challenges facing the Yoruba race.

Similarly, the Araba of Osogbo, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, said: “The resolution of the dispute is a welcome development; it would foster unity, growth and development of the race globally. It is important that prominent Yoruba sons and daughters across the globe ensure that this peace truce last forever.

“It is time the two prominent monarchs put the supremacy battle behind them, there is no need for it and there is no basis for it. As a race, we must protect our tradition, culture and heritage. This is the way to go and we must ensure it lasts, if possible, forever.”