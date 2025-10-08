Only strong cybersecurity can safeguard Nigeria’s digital future, says Routelink CEO Femi Adeoti

By Prince Osuagwu

Group Managing Director and Co-Founder of Routelink, Mr Femi Adeoti has expressed the urgent need for businesses, policymakers, and institutions to prioritise cybersecurity as a national and corporate imperative.

For him, that is the only way Nigeria’s digital future can be better safeguarded.

Adeoti says: “Cybersecurity is no longer a backroom issue. It must stand as a central pillar of national development, economic stability, and business sustainability. A single breach could disrupt supply chains, erode trust, and cost billions”.

Routelink is one of Nigeria’s foremost cybersecurity and digital solutions firms. Founded in 2012, Routelink Enterprise has risen to prominence as one of Nigeria’s top five cybersecurity firms. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that protect digital assets, minimise risks, and build resilience for organisations across sectors, including finance, telecommunications, and government.

With global alliances involving leading technology providers such as Qualys, Palo Alto Networks, Acunetix, Portnox, Veracode, Huawei, Check Point, and Imperva, Routelink ensures that Nigerian enterprises access world-class protection tailored to local realities. Its suite of services spans vulnerability management, real-time threat detection, cloud and hybrid security, Zero Trust frameworks, and managed security operations.

According to Adeoti, Nigeria’s cybersecurity challenges, including underfunding, persistent skills gap, and inadequate enforcement of existing regulations, are all salvageable by simple routine cybersecurity compliances.

He also identified emerging opportunities in managed security, identity governance, and government-driven regulatory reforms, adding that “at Routelink Enterprise, we are privileged to partner with the world’s leading cybersecurity OEMs to help Nigerian enterprises build resilience.

“A secure Nigeria is a prosperous Nigeria and Cybersecurity is the insurance policy for our digital future,” he added.

Looking ahead, Routelink reaffirmed its commitment to driving secure digital transformation in Nigeria and Africa at large, combining homegrown expertise, cutting-edge technology, and global best practices to support businesses in achieving sustainable success.