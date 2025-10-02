Political parties in Nigeria have lost their voices – Utomi

Pat Utomi

By Esther Onyegbula

Political economist, and activist, Professor Pat Utomi has said that political parties have lost their voices.

He said the only strong opposition to the Federal Government are few voices on social media.

Professor Utomi said this at the David Oladipo Leadership Roundtable themed “Nigeria and Opposition Politics” on Tuesday, in Lagos.

At the event, the convener, Dr. David Oladipo, said Nigeria was failing to get value for democracy because opposition parties had become too weak to provide viable alternatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He argued that opposition parties had abandoned rigorous intellectual work, reducing their relevance in governance debates.

“Opposition is not just about shouting. It requires designing policies, proposing solutions and putting forward ideas that can compel the ruling party to act,” he said.

Also speaking, Professor Utomi lamented that most opposition parties had lost their voices due to fear of persecution and internal crises.

He was represented by Dr. Chidi Okpaluba, President of the Centre for Africa Renaissance, Reformation and Development.

“The only strong opposition we have today is a few active citizens on social media. Outside that, no political party is challenging this government,” Utomi said.

He faulted the silence of opposition parties on electoral reforms and constitutional violations.

The scholar and politician noted that “if the electoral system is not reformed, opposition parties cannot win elections in Nigeria.”

Participants at the roundtable agreed that the absence of a credible opposition poses a major threat to Nigeria’s democratic survival.

They warned that without reform and collaboration, the country risks sliding into a one-party state.

Vanguard News