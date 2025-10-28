Only character, truth, responsibility can heal Nigeria — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria can only begin to heal and progress when character, truth, and responsibility take their rightful place in governance.

Obi stated this while expressing concern over the rising cases of drug abuse and the alleged infiltration of the courier and delivery services sector by drug traffickers.

In a post titled “Raising Drug Concern in Our Society” shared on his verified X handle on Tuesday, the former Anambra State governor described the situation as deeply troubling and reflective of institutional decay.

He wrote: “The recent revelation that drug traffickers have infiltrated Nigeria’s courier and delivery services sector is worrisome and another sad reminder of how deep our national decay has become.

When criminal networks can now use logistics companies to distribute narcotics across the country, it shows how weak our institutions and relevant monitoring systems are.”

Obi noted that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has repeatedly sounded the alarm over this growing trend, which he attributed to poor oversight and corruption that weaken enforcement efforts.

“Drug trafficking remains a big danger to society and a serious international offence that cannot be overlooked. It destroys families, fuels crime, and corrodes the conscience of a nation,” he said.

The former governor warned that a nation already battling insecurity, unemployment, and hunger cannot afford a “drug-normalised culture,” urging stronger institutional action and leadership accountability.

He added: “Nigeria needs stronger oversight and must rise above this dangerous decline. We must rebuild a system where laws are sacred, leaders are accountable, and no one is above justice.

Nigeria will only heal when character, truth, and responsibility return to governance. A New Nigeria is POssible.”