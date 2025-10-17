Only 300 psychiatrists serving over 200 million Nigerians – NAFDAC

NAFDAC boss, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye.

…calls for stronger regulation on psychiatric drugs

By Cynthia Alo

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called for stronger regulation of psychotropic and antidepressant medicines to improve access to safe mental health treatment, even as it said that only 300 psychiatrists currently serve the country’s population of over 200 million.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, said weak regulation, poor access to quality medicines, and rising drug abuse are contributing to Nigeria’s growing mental health crisis.

Speaking during the 3rd Vanguard Mental Health Summit in Lagos, Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director, Narcotics and Controlled Substances (NCS), NAFDAC, Dr. Ramatu Momodu, said strong regulation builds trust, improves access to treatment, and can help reduce the 16,000 suicide deaths recorded yearly in Nigeria.

“Nigeria records an estimated 16,000 suicide deaths annually. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among young people aged 15-29. Major triggers include depression, unemployment, social isolation, and drug abuse, overuse or misuse. Many suicides are preventable with early intervention and access to safe, approved treatment.”

She said strong drug regulation was essential to restoring public trust and ensuring only approved and safe medicines reach the public.

“Regulation is not just policy; it is protection, prevention, and preservation of life. Strong regulation builds confidence in the healthcare system and ensures access to safe and effective medicines.”

Adeyeye explained that NAFDAC’s oversight of narcotics and psychotropic substances is aimed not just at compliance but at saving lives.

“Poor regulation can lead to unsafe drug abuse, misuse, and overdose.Quality-assured medicines restore hope and prevent deaths.”

The D-G maintained that there was need to strengthen inter-agency partnerships for wider mental health access, fast-track registration of WHO-prequalified psychotropic drugs as well as to expand digital surveillance of drug sales adding that there was need for continued public sensitisation to reduce stigma and prevent suicide.

She said NAFDAC collaborates with the NDLEA, Federal Ministry of Health, UNODC and WHO to ensure transparency and uphold Nigeria’s obligations under global drug control conventions.

“When we build trust in our systems, we build hope in our people.

“Regulation is not just policy it is protection, prevention, and preservation of life

“Mental Health is a basic human right that every Nigerian is entitled to,” she added.