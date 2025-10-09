Onitsha Drug Dealers commission 500KVA transformer to boost power supply

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, Onitsha

Traders at the popular Ogbogwu Drug Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, have taken a major step toward ending years of erratic power supply by acquiring and installing a brand-new 500 KVA electricity transformer within the market.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Chief Ndubuisi Chukwuleta-led executive of the market, was aimed at ensuring steady electricity supply and improving business operations in the bustling commercial hub.

The new transformer was commissioned by the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Trade and Markets, Hon. Evarist Uba, during a brief ceremony that attracted top government officials, security operatives, and market stakeholders.

Among dignitaries present were the Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Hon. Emeka Orji, and the Divisional Police Officer of Bridge Head Division, SP Ineke Richard Nnamdi.

Before the commissioning, a prayer session was held inside the market with all shops temporarily closed in reverence.

Cutting the ribbon, Hon. Uba commended the market leadership for its proactive efforts, urging traders to reciprocate by promptly paying their ₦19,500 annual stallage fees, which he said were modest compared to weekly levies paid by commercial tricycle operators in the state.

He reminded the traders that revenue generated from markets forms part of the funds used by the Soludo administration for infrastructural development across Anambra.

Uba also lauded the market chairman, Chief Chukwuleta, for his commitment to the progress of the market, noting that Ogbogwu Market generated more revenue last year than the entire Bridge Head Market complex.

On the agitation for new market elections, Uba announced that all market polls had been suspended until after the November 8 governorship election, urging traders to remain patient and maintain peace.

He further warned against the illegal act of breaking locks placed on shops by authorities due to non-payment of fees, stressing that such actions would attract severe sanctions.

Supporting the call for patience, Chairman of Onitsha South LGA, Hon. Orji, acknowledged existing leadership disputes in the market but urged traders to prioritize unity and development. He commended the installation of the transformer, describing electricity as “life to business and productivity.”

In his remarks, Chief Chukwuleta said the new transformer had already restored stable power to the market since its installation.

“The former transformer had become obsolete. This 500KVA unit was procured and installed by us for the good of all traders. We started having light again last Friday,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting the sale of fake drugs and promoting the welfare of genuine traders.