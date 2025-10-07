Oniru of Iruland, Adebowale, others receive LASRAB awards for contributions to archiving, history

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In recognition of their contributions to the preservation of the cultural and historical heritage of Lagos State, the Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau (LASRAB) during the week, honoured distinguished individuals during its commemoration of the International Archives Day.

Among the awardees was (Dr) Oludamola Adebowale, founder and creative director of ASIRI Magazine, who received the Friends of Lagos State Archives Award in recognition of his relentless commitment to documenting, preserving, and amplifying Nigeria’s history.

The Friends of Lagos State Archives Award is one of LASRAB’s highest honours, celebrating individuals whose work embodies the bureau’s mission of safeguarding memory and inspiring the future. This year’s International Archives Day celebration highlighted how archives serve as living testaments that shape identities, foster inclusivity, and inspire civic pride.

Other distinguished awardees included His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Oniru of Iruland), Erelu Abiola Dosumu, and Olasupo Shasore, SAN, alongside other eminent figures who have played vital roles in safeguarding the legacy of Lagos.

The award was presented by Mr. Babatunde Onibanjo, a newly appointed Permanent Secretary, in the presence of the agency’s Director-General, Ms. Toyin Ogunlana. The event, themed “A Greater Lagos Rising: Preserving Our Past, Inspiring Our Future”, underscored the importance of archives as tools for cultural memory, civic identity, and societal development.

For more than a decade, Adebowale has emerged as one of Nigeria’s leading archivists, historians, and cultural curators, with his pioneering platform, ASIRI Magazine, serving as a digital and physical repository of Nigerian history. Since founding ASIRI in 2013, Adebowale has worked tirelessly to document Lagos and Nigeria’s heritage, bridging the gap between history and contemporary culture.

ASIRI Magazine, widely regarded as one of the most authoritative cultural history platforms in Nigeria, has preserved and told stories ranging from pre-colonial traditions and post-independence milestones to the lives of significant Nigerian icons. Its accessible format—online archives, exhibitions, and collaborative projects—has made history engaging for new generations while reinforcing the importance of preserving collective memory.

As a cultural archivist, Adebowale has curated exhibitions, delivered talks, and collaborated with museums, universities, and heritage institutions across Nigeria and internationally. His approach to preservation is not only scholarly but also creative—bringing archives to life through storytelling, digital curation, and public engagement.

Adebowale’s recognition alongside traditional leaders, historians, and cultural custodians underscores his standing as one of Nigeria’s foremost modern archivists—a bridge between history and contemporary cultural discourse.