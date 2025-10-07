Onilisa of Lisa urges NASS to revisit Bill for Lisa Memorial Arcade recognition

His Royal Majesty, Oba Oladele Najeem Ayinla Odugbemi, Alli Odu I, the Onilisa of Lisa, has called on the National Assembly to revisit and accelerate the bill seeking federal recognition and development of the Lisa Memorial Arcade.



The appeal was made during a high-level community engagement session in Oyero area of Ifo Local Government of Ogun State.



The stakeholder engagement event, which coincided with the inspection of the Odo Awela Bridge project facilitated by Ibrahim Ayokunle Isiaka, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, took place along the Oyero–Lisa Road corridor.



It was attended by Folawewo Fatiu Salami of the Ogun State House of Assembly (Ifo Constituency 2), Chairman of Ifo Local Government Hon. Kusimo Idris Olalekan, past Chairmen of Ifo, APC party leaders, and Community Development Committee (ACDC) leaders from Oyero, Lisa, Oluke, and neighbouring communities.



Speaking on behalf of the 32 communities under the Ifesowapo Forum, Oba Odugbemi emphasised the historical and emotional significance of the Lisa Memorial Arcade, which was established following the tragic Bellview Airlines crash of October 22, 2005. The disaster claimed 117 lives and brought global attention to Lisa town. The memorial, inaugurated by then President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Gbenga Daniel, was intended to serve as a lasting tribute and a catalyst for development—but has since fallen into neglect.



The monarch said: “Nearly two decades later, the once-hallowed ground has been abandoned to bush and erosion. We ask the National Assembly to give this site the national attention it deserves by transforming it into a tourist and educational landmark. Let the memories of the departed be honoured with dignity, and let our communities benefit from the infrastructure that was once promised.”



Oba Odugbemi also addressed a lingering misconception that the region is sparsely populated or dominated by farmland, adding: “From Oyero to Lisa, Arugudu to Sonde, Oluke to Layemi, our area is home to journalists, engineers, entrepreneurs, farmers, and professionals across many fields. We are not just cassava stems—we are builders of the nation.”



In response, Isiaka confirmed that the bill for the rehabilitation and federal recognition of the Lisa Memorial Arcade had already been presented to the House of Representatives.



“I assure you, Kabiyesi and the good people of Ifesowapo, that this bill will be given the necessary push. It is not just about the monument—it is about the dignity of our people and the roads that lead to it. We are committed to seeing this through,” Isiaka stated.

The engagement session also brought to light broader infrastructural concerns, notably the impassable 10.5-kilometre Ijoko–Oyero–Lisa access road, which continues to hinder economic growth and restrict access to healthcare and education for thousands of residents.



The Onilisa concluded with a call for youth and women empowerment, urging government intervention to unlock the potential of the region’s vibrant population.

“We are ready to work hand in hand with government. Let this visit mark the beginning of visible transformation. May history remember those who stood with the voiceless until they were heard,” he said.