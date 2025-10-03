Onemiye calls for decentralized, tech-based models to protect Nigeria’s health system

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Founder of Silver Cross Healthcare, Ese Onemiye, has warned that without community-led and technology-driven solutions, ensuring healthcare access for underserved populations will become difficult in the face of economic hardship and brain drain.

Onemiye, in a statement, expressed dismay over the ongoing brain drain of medical personnel from Nigeria, noting that it was a symptom of systemic neglect in areas such as workforce support, infrastructure and professional fulfillment.

According to her, healthcare professionals were not leaving for better pay, but to environments where they were valued, equipped and empowered to deliver quality care.

The statement reads: “The ongoing brain drain of medical personnel from Nigeria is a symptom of deeper systemic neglect, particularly in areas such as workforce support, infrastructure, and professional fulfillment.

“Healthcare professionals are not leaving solely for better pay; they are leaving for environments where they are valued, equipped, and empowered to deliver quality care. The antidote lies in building a health system that prioritizes its people.

“At Silver Cross Healthcare, we believe retention starts with investment in infrastructure, competitive compensation, continuous training, and, crucially, mental health support for caregivers and professionals alike. Through our foundation, we also champion the emotional and economic wellbeing of women caregivers, who form a vital yet often-invisible pillar of healthcare.

“If we want our talent to stay, we must create a culture of respect, resilience, and reward within the system. A thriving healthcare workforce is not a luxury; it is the backbone of national development.

“Ensuring healthcare access for underserved populations in the face of economic hardship and brain drain requires adaptive, community-led, and technology-driven solutions.

“At Silver Cross Healthcare, we champion decentralized care models, empowering family caregivers with the skills, mental health support, and tools to provide frontline care in their own homes and communities. This approach not only fills the human resource gap but also brings healthcare closer to those who need it most.

“Technology and telemedicine are also critical. By connecting remote patients to medical professionals through virtual platforms, we bridge access gaps and reduce dependency on overburdened urban hospitals.

“Ultimately, cross-sector collaboration among governments, private enterprises, and mission-driven organisations is crucial for pooling resources and amplifying impact. At the Silver Cross Living Well Empowerment Foundation, our commitment is clear: when we invest in the people already providing care, especially women, we strengthen the entire system from the inside out.”