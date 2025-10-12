One million bibles to be distributed nationwide in honour of Seyi Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — One million copies of the Holy Bible are set to be distributed across Nigeria in honour of Barrister Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The initiative was announced during a thanksgiving service held on Sunday at the National Christian Centre, Abuja. The event was organised by friends of Seyi Tinubu and coordinated by Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN).

Organisers said the Bibles would be shared through churches and community groups nationwide to promote moral renewal, ethical leadership, and civic responsibility among young Nigerians.

Hon. Enwere explained that the initiative was conceived to inspire moral transformation rather than to mark a personal celebration.

“The one million Bible project is a gift to the body of Christ and a seed for moral transformation. Through this effort, we hope to restore integrity, compassion, and love for humanity among young Nigerians,” he said.

The thanksgiving service, which also held simultaneously in about 40 churches across the country, featured prayers and messages focused on national renewal.

Rev. Ini Ukpuho, Chaplain of the National Christian Centre, officiated the service and led special prayers for the Tinubu family and the nation. Clergymen from various denominations described the initiative as significant, especially amid growing concerns about the decline of moral values in society.

In a message read on his behalf, Seyi Tinubu expressed appreciation to the organisers, noting that faith and moral education remain essential for responsible citizenship and national development.

The first set of Bibles, which will be distributed to churches, schools, and youth ministries nationwide in the coming weeks, were presented during the service.