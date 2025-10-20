One killed, others injured as bus rams into broken-down truck

By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck at Obadore, inward Igando, along the LASU-Igando Road, Lagos, at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, when a fully loaded commercial bus rammed into a broken-down Private Sector Participant (PSP) waste truck, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The incident prompted a swift response from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

According to LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, preliminary investigation revealed that the PSP truck was abandoned on the fast lane without a “C-Caution” sign or any visible warning to alert oncoming vehicles.

He said, “Upon receiving distress calls, LASEMA activated the state’s emergency response plan from its Igando base. Investigations showed that the PSP truck, with registration number KSF 254 XV, had broken down on the Obadore Bridge without any caution sign, when a Mazda commercial bus, registration number LND 602 YE, loaded with passengers, crashed into it.”

“The driver of the Mazda bus, an adult male, died on the spot, while several passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he added.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that the LASEMA Response Team cordoned off the area and activated traffic control measures to prevent secondary incidents. The injured passengers were treated by LASAMBUS personnel at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further care.

He disclosed that the deceased driver was a staff member of Lagos State University (LASU), adding that his remains had been evacuated with a LASU ambulance to his residence.

The wrecked bus was towed to the Obadore Police Station, while normal vehicular movement has since been restored.