One killed, monarch’s palace burnt as youth leadership crisis erupts in Rivers community

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Tension has gripped Rumuji Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State following a violent youth leadership dispute that led to the death of one person and the burning of the community monarch’s palace.

The crisis reportedly broke out during a meeting convened by a company operating in the area to discuss the planned activation of a mini-power generating plant built for the community.

Eyewitnesses said trouble began when the Emohua LGA Chairman, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, allegedly introduced a new youth president, contrary to the one currently serving, Anele Ogbu. The announcement sparked a heated argument among the youths, resulting in the stabbing of Mr. Paul Oduveh, a supporter of Ogbu.

Oduveh was reportedly rushed to the hospital but died on the way. In retaliation, angry youths allegedly set fire to the palace of the community’s traditional ruler, Eze Christian.

The incident has since heightened tension, with reports of clashes between rival youth groups.

Reacting, Ogbu accused masked men, allegedly backed by some community members and local vigilantes, of attacking him and destroying his property. He appealed to security agencies and government authorities to intervene urgently to prevent further loss of lives.

“If nothing is done, more youths may lose their lives,” Ogbu warned, expressing concern over alleged political interference in youth leadership matters.

As of press time, State Police Command spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, was yet to comment on the incident.