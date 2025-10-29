Ondo police nab 5 suspected kidnappers linked to officer’s murder

Ondo map

…Stolen firearm recovered

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —Police detectives in Ondo State have arrested five suspected kidnappers, allegedly responsible for the killing of police officer, James Ogunleye.

Recall that the victim was murdered recently by suspected kidnappers and his service rifle stolen.

The state police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, said in a statement in Akure, that the suspects were arrested inside Amurin forest, within the Owo-Ifon axis of the state.

Ayanlande in the statement, said: “The Ondo State Police Command has apprehended the assailants responsible for the gruesome murder of late Supol James Ogunleye and recovered his service rifle.”

He noted that following the murder of the police officer, “Operatives of the Command’s Tactical Teams intensified their operations through aggressive bush combing and intelligence-led patrols across identified flashpoints.

“The sustained operations yielded positive results in the early hours of October 26, 2025, about 0300hrs, when operatives arrested five suspected kidnappers inside Amurin forest, within the Owo–Ifon axis of the state.

“The suspects have been identified as Friday Monday, Ashimi Wahab, James Odina, Ibrahim Idris and Prince Areeh.

“During the operation, the police team recovered one single-barrel gun loaded with a live cartridge from the suspects.

“The recovered firearm and the arrested suspects are currently in police custody for further investigation.”

Ayanlade, lauded the officers involved in the operation for their professionalism and resilience.

He emphasised that the Ondo State Police Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of violent crimes were brought to justice and that peace and security are sustained across the state.