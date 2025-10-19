Ondo notorious cult leader arrested during cladestine meeting

— He has been on our watchlist — Police

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A notorious cult leader identified as Abdul Boluwatife, alleged to have been terrorizing residents of Akungba- Akoko in Ondo state, have been arrested by police detectives.

He was said to have been on the watchlist of the the state police command for a considerable period of time.

Vanguard gathered that the notorious cult leader, was arrested on October 15 within the premises of a secondary school in the university community while holding a clandestine meeting with other cult members.

They reportedly took to their heels on sighting police detectives but their leader subsequently arrested.

Police source said that upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a known cult group and further revealed himself to be the leader of the group within Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

Commenting on the arrest, the state police image maker Ayanlade Olayinka

said that it was “in continuation of the ongoing onslaught against cult-related activities across tertiary institutions in Ondo State, operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have apprehended a suspected cult leader in Akungba Akoko.

Ayanlade said that “findings have also revealed that the suspect, who is now in custody, is a notorious cultist terrorizing Akungba and its environs, and has been on the watchlist of the Command for a considerable period of time.

“After a thorough search and follow-up investigation led to the recovery of one (1) locally fabricated pistol, five (5) big cutlasses, one (1) battle axe, one (1) shisha box, two (2) cult berets, five (5) bottles of Squadron gin, one (1) red knife, and one (1) black hand glove.

” The suspect is currently in custody while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the cult group.

Ayanlade said that “the Anti-Cultism Squad of the Command has since commenced a discreet investigation to unravel the full network of the cult syndicate operating within the area.

He reassured residents of the state that ” the command remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining a peaceful and crime-free environment, particularly within academic communities.

The police spokesperson urged “members of the public to continue to provide credible and timely information that would aid the Police in its crime prevention efforts.