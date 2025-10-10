Ondo HAG, Ajulo hails appointment of Amupitan as INEC Chairman, says news dawn awaits Nigeria’s electoral system

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, OON, SAN, has commended the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing him as a man of uncommon integrity, exceptional intellect, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law and participatory democracy.

Dr. Ajulo commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for joining his colleague governors in endorsing the nomination, describing his action as “a demonstration of statesmanship and a reaffirmation of Ondo State’s commitment to the advancement of credible democratic governance in Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by Dr. Ajulo, he described Professor Amupitan’s appointment as a “well-deserved call to national service” and a reaffirmation of the confidence of the Federal Government in a man whose life and career embody excellence, service, and incorruptibility.

Reflecting on his personal experience as one of Professor Amupitan’s students, Ajulo recounted the profound impact of his mentor’s teaching style, recalling how his “depth, clarity, brilliance, and conviction” inspired generations of students at the University of Jos.

According to Ajulo, “Professor Amupitan’s ability to illuminate and distil complex legal doctrines into accessible wisdom not only shaped my academic journey but also strengthened my understanding of jurisprudence, justice, fairness, and the enduring power of law in governance. His belief in the rule of law and active citizen engagement has instilled in me a deep respect for our democratic processes.”

Dr. Ajulo further described the newly appointed INEC Chairman as an exemplar of ethical leadership, whose integrity, discipline, and humility continue to inspire both within and beyond the legal community. He said, “even after my studies, his guidance has remained invaluable, constantly reminding me of the importance of these principles in both my professional and personal life.”

Tracing Professor Amupitan’s illustrious career, Ajulo highlighted his journey from an outstanding scholar to a revered Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), commending his consistency, brilliance, and devotion to humanity. “Over the years, Professor Amupitan has reached the pinnacle of an illustrious career, adorned with achievements that speak volumes of his integrity, intellect, and patriotism.” He said.

A distinguished legal scholar and accomplished academic administrator, Professor Amupitan is regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost authorities in Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance, and Privatisation Law. Over the course of more than three decades, he has combined academic excellence with a deep commitment to institutional leadership and national development.

At the University of Jos, where he began his academic career in 1989, Professor Amupitan held several strategic positions, including Head of the Department of Public Law (2006 – 2008), Dean of the Faculty of Law (2008 – 2014), and Chairman of the Committee of Deans and Directors (2012 – 2014). He currently serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), a position that underscores his reputation as a disciplined and visionary administrator.

Beyond academia, his impact on education governance and national policy has been equally remarkable. He serves as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Osun State, where his leadership has brought structure, growth, and excellence. He also served as a member of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) and of the Council of Legal Education, which regulates legal education in Nigeria, from 2008 to 2014.

In recognition of his professional excellence and profound expertise, Professor Amupitan was elevated to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in September 2014, one of the highest honours in the nation’s legal profession.

Despite his demanding academic and administrative career, his influence also extends into the private sector. He currently serves as a board member of Integrated Dairies Limited, Vom, and was formerly on the board of Riss Oil Limited, Abuja, between 1996 and 2004. His contributions to these institutions reflect his strong background in corporate law and governance.

A prolific author and thought leader referred to by Dr. Ajulo as the “Rabbi of Leaders,” Professor Amupitan has published extensively in his areas of expertise. His seminal works include Corporate Governance: Models and Principles (2008), Documentary Evidence in Nigeria (2008), Evidence Law: Theory and Practice in Nigeria (2013), Principles of Company Law (2013), and An Introduction to the Law of Trust in Nigeria (2014). These publications have become indispensable references for scholars, practitioners, and students across Nigeria.

Dr. Ajulo also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as “a demonstration of visionary leadership and discernment in governance.” He noted that the President’s choice of Professor Amupitan reflects not only his commitment to merit and competence but also his deep understanding of the kind of moral and intellectual leadership Nigeria’s institutions require at this critical time.

According to him, “President Tinubu has once again shown that he is a leader in full charge, a President who knows what is good for the nation and who has the courage to identify excellence where it resides. His decision to entrust INEC to the capable hands of Professor Amupitan is a clear indication that he prioritises credibility, transparency, and national progress over sentiment.”

Ajulo further lauded the National Council of State for its unanimous endorsement of Professor Amupitan’s nomination, describing it as a “strong affirmation of the President’s discernment and unwavering commitment to the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic institutions.” He noted that the Council’s collective decision “reflects a shared national resolve to strengthen the credibility of the electoral process and safeguard the future of participatory democracy.”

He expressed confidence that under Professor Amupitan’s leadership, INEC will experience “a new dawn of credibility, transparency, and efficiency.” He added that the appointee’s tenure will “strengthen our electoral system, restore public confidence, and uphold the sanctity of the people’s will, values he has always championed with conviction.”

Dr. Ajulo concluded, “With such a towering legacy and impeccable record, there is no doubt that Professor Amupitan will lead INEC with the same passion and commitment that have defined his entire career. May his stewardship mark a defining chapter in the history of Nigeria’s democracy, and may President Tinubu continue to receive the wisdom and strength to guide our nation toward enduring greatness.”