Ondo baby factory: Police to prosecute suspects

The Police Command in Ondo State says the suspects arrested in connection with the baby factory in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, will be charged in court after the investigation is concluded.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Akure.

“We will charge the suspects in court immediately after the investigation is concluded.

“Presently, all efforts are ongoing to arrest everybody connected to the incident,” Ayanlade said.

He told NAN that the command was not under any obligation to hand over the suspects to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“We don’t have any responsibility or obligation to hand them(suspects) over to NAPTIP.

“Two suspects have been arrested, while five girls and one boy were rescued.

“All efforts are ongoing to arrest everyone connected to this baby factory and other nefarious activities in the state,” he said.

NAN reports that the command had on Sunday announced the discovery of the suspected baby factory, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Ayanlade, while announcing the discovery of the baby factory in a statement, said the case had been transferred to the command’s Gender-Based Violence (GBV) unit for in-depth investigation.

According to him, on Oct. 21, a 17-year-old girl, Vivian Peter, from Ikot Ekpan, Akwa Ibom, reported being trafficked to Ore under the pretence of job placement.

“Upon arrival, she was taken to a facility that masqueraded as a clinic but turned out to be a baby factory, housing several other pregnant girls.

“Vivian disclosed that the facility’s owner, identified as Ada Clement, had intended to transport her for a medical scan. Seizing that opportunity, she escaped and sought help at the Ore Police Division.

“Following her report, police officers, alongside the Gender Unit, executed a raid on the facility, rescuing five pregnant girls and a baby boy.

“One of the victims had already given birth and is currently receiving post-natal care at the General Hospital in Ore.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Clement and her accomplices admitted to operating the facility as a baby factory,

“Pregnant girls were kept until delivery and their babies subsequently sold for prices ranging from ₦400,000 for female infants to ₦600,000 for male infants,” he said.

