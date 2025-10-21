Ondo Assembly workers suspend planned strike after truce with govt

Ondo State House of Assembly.

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Ondo State chapter, has suspended its proposed industrial action following the intervention of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PASAN in the state had issued a seven-day ultimatum, which elapsed on Monday, over the implementation of the salary scale for its members.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday in Akure, the state Chairperson of the association, Mrs Hellen Olorunfemi, commended the governor for approving the request of members on the implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

Olorunfemi said that the development would bring relief among parliamentary staff in the state.

“We tabled our demands before the governor, and to the glory of God, he gave instant approval.

“He directed the Head of Service and all concerned officers, to immediately prepare the necessary implementation table, so the process can begin without delay,” she said.

She noted that Ondo had been the only state left behind in the implementation of CONLESS in the South-West, which led to the planned strike before the governor’s intervention.

“Lagos and other states have long implemented this structure. We are happy that Ondo State is finally joining,” she added.

Olorunfemi also appreciated the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Chief Olamide Oladiji, for his unwavering support during the struggle.

She lauded the collaborative efforts of both the executive and legislative arms of government for the peaceful resolution.

“With the governor’s directive already being implemented by the office of the Accountant General, PASAN has officially suspended its planned strike action,” she stated.

Vanguard News