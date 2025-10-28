Ondo approves 101km road projects, appoints 3 monarchs

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo state government has approved the construction and rehabilitation of 101.036 kilometres of roads as part of efforts to close infrastructure gaps.

The approval was part of the decisions taken at the State Executive Council meeting held in Akure.

Briefing journalists after the EXCO meeting, the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye, explained that the projects would cover both new constructions and rehabilitation works in key locations across the state.

Olawoye said that the Council approved 66.421 kilometres of new roads and 34.615 kilometres of rehabilitation and reconstruction works, bringing the total to 101.036 kilometres.

According to him the projects were approved to ease vehicular movement, enhance commerce, and open up communities for development.

He said that “The Council also approved the construction of a 216-bed hostel at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikare-Akoko, to improve accommodation for corps members posted to the state.

“In addition, the government will embark on the construction of a two-storey building for the Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption Commission, as well as the renovation of office buildings belonging to the Hospital Management Board (HMB), Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and the Ministries of Water Resources, Women Affairs and Lands and Housing.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, also announced the appointment of three new traditional rulers across the state.

He listed them as Prince Emmanuel Adetutu Ifasole, appointed as the Akinuwa of Ipindo in Ondo West Local Government Area; Prince Bamikole Adeyefa, as the Elemure of Emure-Ile in Owo Local Government Area; and Prince Akintoye Felix Adeoye, as the Oloke of Okeigbo in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area.

Takuro added that the Council also approved the constitution of a Warrant Chiefs Committee for the Olojoda Chieftaincy Stool, comprising six nominees drawn from the ruling houses of the community.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Idowu Ajanaku, said the latest approvals reflect the administration’s resolve to continue with its developmental agenda aimed at ensuring that governance impacts every part of the state.

Ajanaku said that “This government is focused on projects that touch lives directly. Governor Aiyedatiwa is determined to deliver visible results through massive infrastructure renewal,” Ajanaku said.

He assured that all the projects would be strictly monitored to ensure timely completion and quality delivery.