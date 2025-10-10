Ondo APC group warns against moves to create faction within party

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, the Asiwaju Media Team, has condemned the formation of any parallel structures within the party.

It described such actions as divisive and contrary to the unity and discipline that define the APC.

The Director General of the group, Prince Emorioloye Owolemi, in a statement expressed concern over what it described as “renewed attempts by certain individuals to destabilize the party by operating outside recognized structures.”

Owolemi said that some key stakeholders of the APC in the state had, about two years ago, engaged in a scheme where they allegedly collected money from opposition members under the guise of securing federal appointments for them.

The matter, Owolemi said, was reported to the Presidency, which subsequently led to the termination of the “illegally obtained” appointments.

“Since that exposure, those responsible have distanced themselves from the genuine APC structures in Ondo State.

“Rather than working with the party to promote good governance, they have resorted to false propaganda aimed at creating a rift between the President and the state leadership.”

Owolemi further alleged that as preparations begin for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term campaign, the same individuals are “trying to regain favour with the President by floating a parallel organ,” an act he described as unconstitutional and detrimental to the party’s unity.

He noted that it was unacceptable for federal appointees to operate as independent support groups when such actions weaken the same political platform that gave them their relevance.

The statement emphasized that the APC’s strength in Ondo State lies in its grassroots structures and authentic support groups that worked tirelessly during the 2023 general elections.

Owolemi said the so-called “parallel organ” neither participated in the 2023 campaigns nor has any legitimate claim to party support ahead of 2027.

He also alleged that many of those behind the movement were long-time political appointees who had held various offices since 1999 but were removed by the current administration of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to allow new faces and broader participation within the party.

“The Aiyedatiwa administration has deliberately opened the space for inclusion, giving opportunities to genuine APC loyalists who have served the party faithfully since its formation,” he stated.

Owolemi accused the dissident group of operating from Abuja and Port Harcourt to “destabilize the peaceful coexistence of APC families in Ondo State,” instead of joining the collective effort to strengthen the party for the 2027 elections.

“If they truly seek redemption before the President after their earlier misconduct, they should have chosen the path of loyalty, contrition, and service — not further provocation,” he added.

While affirming that President Tinubu remains the national leader of the APC and Governor Aiyedatiwa the leader of the party in Ondo State, Owolemi warned that those funding opposition narratives or spreading damaging information about federal and state officials were “neither helping the President nor the party.”

He assured that Ondo State remains firmly aligned with the vision of President Tinubu and Governor Aiyedatiwa, adding that the state’s unity and loyalty will be crucial in ensuring APC’s victory in 2027.

He declared that “Our unity, not factionalism, will secure victory in 2027 and protect the progress we have fought for.