Ondo Amotekun operatives declared wanted; armed herdsmen’s spy nabbed

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

Three officers of the Ondo State Security Network, agency codenamed Amotekun, have been suspended and declared wanted for alleged gross misconduct.

Also, while parading suspected kidnappers and other criminals arrested by the security outfit, its commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said that “every organization has its own rules. The Ondo State Security Network Agency is not an exception.

“Intelligence showed that the three (declared wanted) have been sponsored not only to undermine and disparage the management of the Corps, but totally to distract the attention of the Corps from its core mandate of the provision of security to lives and properties.

“We refused to be dragged into the controversies surrounding each and every one of them.

“But the fact remains that they are acting in isolation and the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corp, remains solid as you can see. The entire management staff in ensuring that we are not distracted. They are acting in isolation.

“The three of them had been suspended from the Corps and we are looking for them to come and answer, as a way of giving them free access to criminal justice.

“If they are innocent, everybody will see. But the Corps as an entity will not be dragged into social media controversy with such people that are acting in isolation. Especially now that we are sure and we have proof to show that they are being sponsored.”

Meanwhile, Chief Adeleye said that the security outfit has equally arrested a 29-year-old suspected hired spy, who was reportedly recruited by Fulani herdsmen to monitor movement and activities of farmers and residents within parts of the state.

