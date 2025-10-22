Ondo: Aiyedatiwa allays fear over ISWAP attack

Aiyedatiwa

—-We’re aware of security report, will prevent any attack

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State government has allayed fear over the alarm raised by the Department of State Services (DSS) of an imminent terrorist attack on some communities in the state by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

A statement issued by the Information and Orientation commissioner, Idowu Ajanaku, in Akure, said the government was aware of the “recent security alert memo of the State Security Services addressed to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Akure regarding a possible terrorist attack in some parts of the state, which got leaked to the media.

Ajanaku said that “the leaked memo is part of regular intelligence reports that are routinely shared among security agencies and the government.”

“Such reports are a normal part of security operations, aimed at identifying and preventing potential threats.

“These intelligence reports often contain varying levels of threat assessment and are used in joint operations by security agencies to enhance vigilance and take proactive measures.

Recall that the memo, which was signed by Hi Kana, Director of Security, DSS Ondo State Command, specifically listed Eriti Akoko and Oyin Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area, as well as Owo town in Owo Local Government Area, as potential targets.

The Secret Service warned that the terrorists had already commenced surveillance on soft targets in the affected areas and called on the military to heighten security operations to forestall any attack.

“Intelligence confirmed plans by members of ISWAP to carry out coordinated attacks on communities in Ondo and Kogi States anytime soon.

“The level of security alertness across the identified communities should be immediately scaled up to prevent loss of lives and property.”

But in a swift response, the state government assured the public that

“These reports are being acted upon by the government and relevant security agencies, and necessary precautions are being taken to ensure safety and security.

“The emphasis remains on maintaining vigilance and cooperation between security agencies and the government to prevent and respond to any potential threats.

“We urge all residents to remain calm and vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency.

“We want to reassure you that every measure is being taken to prevent any attack in Ondo State.

“The Ondo State government, led by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, is in constant contact with security agencies and is taking several steps to protect residents, especially those in border communities, so that Ondo State can remain as one of the safest states in the country.

Ajanaku appealed “to residents to remain calm, go about their normal daily activities, refrain from taking laws into their hands, cooperate with security agencies and provide any information that may help prevent any threat in any part of the State.