Ondo AAUA lecturers cry out over alleged govt neglect, non-release of capital grants

•Want special intervention funds

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Lecturers at the Ondo State government-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, have cried out over what they called increasingly unbearable staff welfare, infrastructural decay and non-release of capital grant for seven years by the state government.

They lamented that the capital grant appropriated for the institution by the state House of Assembly for seven years had not been released by the state government.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Chairperson of the institutions Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Comrade Boluwaji Oshodi, also said that the state government had taken the TETfund intervention away from the institution hence the decay in infrastructural facilities.

Oshodi, who painted a sorry state of the institution, said: “ Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko has been neglected for too long. The university has not enjoyed any form of significant intervention by the state government since its establishment in 1999.

“It is on record that a sister tertiary institution in the state has received special financial intervention on mere than two occasions.’’

“ The late Akeredolu regime gave the tertiary institution in question N850m while the current Governor. Dr Aiyedatiwa, has given this same institution Special Financial Intervention twice, N850m in the first instance and another N897min the second instance making a total of N2.597b. The question must the asked, what has AAUA done wrong or not doing right?

“ It is our conviction that, what is good for the goose is equally good for the gander. An institution that has been well managed deserves to be supported.

“ With the financial prudency and result oriented management skills displayed by AAUA Managers in the last seven years, coupled with the high level of dedication and commitment shown by academic staff of the University, it is sad that staff are being owed salaries.”

Oshodi noted: “As we speak today October 3, 2025, apart from backlog of different type of arrears, our members are being owed two months salary (August and September, 2025), which led to the ongoing strike action by ASUU members in AAUA.”