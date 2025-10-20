Onanuga blasts Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer for joining Sowore-led protest

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, has criticised one of the lawyers representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, for participating in a protest demanding Nnamdi Kanu’s release in Abuja.

The protest, led by activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore, called for the immediate release of Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since 2021.

Reacting in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Onanuga, who serves as Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, condemned Ejimakor’s participation, describing the protest as “shambolic.”

“I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore. I wonder what Mr. Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest,” Onanuga wrote.

He faulted the lawyer for joining a public demonstration over a matter still before the court, arguing that such conduct breached the legal principle of sub judice — which discourages public discussion or actions that might prejudice ongoing judicial proceedings.

“As a lawyer, he should be aware of the principle of sub judice, particularly in relation to the ongoing treason case before the court,” Onanuga said.

“The prosecution has concluded its case, and it is now incumbent upon Mr. Ejimakor and the other lawyers to mount a strong defence for Kanu.”

The presidential aide accused Ejimakor of neglecting his professional responsibilities in favour of “extra-legal tactics,” which he said could influence the judicial process.

“Rather than focusing on preparing a strong case, Mr. Ejimakor has resorted to extra-legal tactics, joining a career anarchist, to influence the process. Ejimakor’s action questions his adherence to professional ethics,” he said.

Onanuga further urged legal authorities to examine the lawyer’s conduct, suggesting that sanctions might be appropriate.

“Legal authorities should consider appropriate sanctions for the unethical conduct of the bearded lawyer,” he added.

Vanguard News