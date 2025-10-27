Omo hails APC National Woman Leader, Alile Idele

The Acting Medical Director of the Federal Medical Center, Asaba, Dr. Ekenem Omo, on behalf of the management and staff of Federal Medical Center Asaba, heartily Felicitates with the distinguished Board Chairman of Federal Medical Center Asaba, Dr. Alile Idele, on the auspicious occasion of a second anniversary in office as the 8th APC National Woman Leader.

According Omo, “Your remarkable two years of purposeful leadership, unwavering commitment, and passionate advocacy for women’s inclusion and empowerment within the APC and beyond has been truly inspiring.

” Your visionary guidance has not only strengthened the Party’s women wing, but has also created opportunities for voices to be heard and potentials to be nurtured.

“Your tireless service and resilience continue to light the path of other women to follow.

“As you mark this milestone, we celebrate your legacy of excellence, your spirit of service, and your unrelenting pursuit for progress.